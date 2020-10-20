Scappoose Fire District reports two occupants of a single wide trailer escaped after the structure caught fire.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the blaze shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday night, Oct. 19, at 32909 James Street along the Scappoose Vernonia Highway.
The fire was declared under control in 45 minutes, but investigators said the trailer was a total loss. The cause of the blaze was under investigation as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.
Fire officials said the challenges to suppression operations were gathering crowds and power lines that kept coming down.
"As a reminder, even though it may seem exciting to watch, we remind the public to stay in their homes or leave the area for their own safety," Scappoose Fire officials said in a Facebook post.
The Red Cross is assisting the occupants. Columbia River PUD, Columbia River Fire & Rescue and Scappoose Police assisted at the fire scene.
