Several people have been displaced after fire damaged a manufactured home in Scappoose.

According to Scappoose Fire, crews were dispatched to a report of a barn fire in the 5000 block of Roundhouse Lane at 3:18 p.m. Saturday.

"Several callers reported a column of smoke adjacent to the city limits," according to a release from Scappoose Fire.

Fire Scene

Smoke pours from the burning home as fire fighters work to control the fire.
Thick Smoke

Fire crews work through the thick smoke to reach the blaze.
