Several people have been displaced after fire damaged a manufactured home in Scappoose.
According to Scappoose Fire, crews were dispatched to a report of a barn fire in the 5000 block of Roundhouse Lane at 3:18 p.m. Saturday.
"Several callers reported a column of smoke adjacent to the city limits," according to a release from Scappoose Fire.
The arriving fire crews reported that the blaze was in a manufactured home and not a barn. The initial report was that 30% of the home was on fire.
Fire crews were able to put out the blaze within 30 minutes.
"Several people were displaced because of this fire, however, they will all be staying with family close by," the release states.
As of early Sunday morning, Feb. 26, the cause of the fire was still under investigation.
The initial response included Scappoose Fire volunteers and career staff with three fire engines, a 3,000-gallon water tender, an ambulance, and a chief officer. Responding agencies included Scappoose Fire District, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Oregon State Police, Columbia River PUD. The responding agencies were supported by the Columbia County 911 Communication District.
Fire safety advisory
Scappoose Fire is urging everyone to observe the following cold weather fire safety precautions:
Make sure open flame devices, such as candles, wood stoves, furnaces, and other heating units, are operated following all the manufacture instructions.
Clean chimneys regularly to prevent creosote buildup.
Do not store items in front of heaters or stoves.
"Constant vigilance to fire safety makes most fires preventable," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.