A Rainier woman has escaped injury after firefighters located and rescued her from a burning building.
At 9:14 a.m. Friday, June 3, Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) was dispatched to the report of a structure fire on Brownlee Road in Rainier.
According to CRFR Public Information Officer Jennifer Motherway, the CRFR Deputy Chief was in his home approximately one minute away at the time of receiving the call.
On arrival, the Deputy Chief found a distressed woman hanging her body out of the back window of the home trying to get some air, CRFR reports. The home was filled with smoke, and the homeowner wasn’t very mobile and couldn’t get out the front door.
"Our Deputy Chief quickly got into action and was able to rescue her from the home and get her to safety before she inhaled any additional smoke," the release reads.
No injures aside from smoke inhalation were reported. The woman was checked out by medics on scene and did not require transport to a hospital.
"The quick actions kept the single occupant safe today," CRFR stated in the release. "Once the rest of our crews arrived on scene, they were able to get the fire under control and kept the fire mostly to one bedroom."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
CRFR thanked Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Columbia County Sheriff and Columbia River PUD for assisting the agency on scene.
