One person suffered smoke inhalation during a structure fire in remote Columbia County.
Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to the house fire on Bedell Road in Deer Island at 1:25 Thursday afternoon, June 9.
CRRF officials described the site of the fire as remote.
"This is an extremely rural location and doesn’t have fire hydrants close in proximity so made getting water to the home more challenging than normal," CRFR said in a Facebook post.
The post also states that one occupant and a dog home at the time of the fire and both were extremely fortunate to get out of the house unharmed.
The woman inhaled a significant amount of smoke and was checked out by medics but ultimately she was not transported to the hospital. Lily, the dog, was taken to a local vet to be get checked out, according to the CRFR post.
Details about the cause of the fire and estimated damages were under investigation as of early Friday, June 10.
Clatskanie Rural Fire Protection District, Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, Oregon Department of Forestry, Columbia County Sheriff and Columbia River PUD assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.