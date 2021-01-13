Columbia River Fire & Rescue (CRFR) crews rushed to to a residential fire on Frantz Street in St. Helens shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The first arriving personnel found the homeowner using a garden hose attempting to extinguish a fire from the outside of the residence, according to a CRFR Facebook post. The fire was located in the bathroom and the resident was spraying water through the bathroom window.
While the fire was contained in the home's bathroom, there was significant smoke damage throughout the structure, according to crews on the scene.
CRFR investigators said due to working smoke detectors alerting the resident, the resident's quick actions, along with rapid response and containment by the fire crews. the house was saved.
The cause of the fire and the estimated damage was not immediately available.
