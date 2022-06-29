Smoke and fire forced several residents of the Avamere at St. Helens Senior Living and Memory Care facility at 2400 Gable Road to be evacuated shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.
"There was a fire in one room and it was contained by the sprinkler system to that room. It had never breached the walls or the ceiling," Columbia River Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal Tad Pedersen said. "There was smoke in the hallways. The staff, with the assistance of police and firefighters, were able to evacuate the occupants."
The evacuated residents were carefully assisted to the outside front of the main building by staff and first responders. Firefighters helped set up tables and chairs and large shades and the staff provided bottled and ice water to keep the residents comfortable during the incident.
Firefighters made sure there was no danger once the fire was out and residents were allowed back into the building. But a portion of the building was damaged.
"There were multiple rooms with water damage, Pedersen said.
Pedersen said there were no injuries to the occupants, staff or the first responders.
The cause of the fire is believed to be an over-heated electric bed.
