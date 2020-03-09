Smoke rose above a St. Helens neighborhood earlier today, promoting fire fighters to rush to the scene.
According to Columbia River Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived to find a single family home with a garage fire in the 35000 block of Helens Way. The owner of the home reportedly had walked into the garage and noticed smoke and immediately called 911 for help.
Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze. There were no injuries and no damage was caused to the living space.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation at the time of this post.
