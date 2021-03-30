Columbia River Fire & Rescue crews have been busy over the past 24 hours.
At 4:51 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, CRFR firefighters responded to the 100 block of Dubois Lane in St. Helens to the report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found fire in the garage which was well involved extending into the attic.
Firefighters had to ventilate the structure by cutting holes in the roof to release heat and smoke.
There were no injuries of the occupants or the firefighters on scene, according to investigators. Two elderly occupants have since been displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. St. Helens Police assisted at the fire scene and Columbia River PUD responded to disconnect the power to the structure.
The second structure fire erupted in the area of Church Road and Hazen Road in Warren Monday afternoon, March 29. Firefighters were alerted to the incident by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from roof and called 911.
"That call likely stopped the fire from spreading further," a CRFR Facebook post states.
The homeowners weren’t home at the time of the fire, according to investigators, who said one cat was injured. The animal was taken it to a local vet clinic for treatment. Another cat was missing at the time of the fire investigation.
Firefighters found several other animals inside the home but they weren’t harmed and are safe, investigators said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
