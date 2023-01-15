Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband, Judge Michael Simon, are recovering after Portland Police said the two were stuck by a vehicle.
According to police, the incident happened in Northwest Portland Friday night Jan. 13, while the two were walking in a crosswalk at NW Everett Street and 129th Avenue. Investigating officers reported that the congresswoman and her husband were struck by a slow moving vehicle. The driver remained at the scene.
Portland media reports that a spokesperson for the congresswoman said Bonamici was treated for a concussion and cut on her head and her husband suffered only minor injuries.
