The Columbia County Rotary Club and Lewis & Clark Elementary are pleased to honor 5th grader Draven Hampton as the April Rotary Student of the Month.
School administrators describe Draven as dependable, hardworking, and thoughtful in his interactions with adults as well as his peers.
"He is a quiet leader that demonstrates true integrity throughout the school day," a release from the St. Helens School District reads.
Teacher Dee Anna Henrie said Draven contributes much to the classroom,
"He is the kind of person that leaves the world a better place than he found it," Henrie said. "He volunteers to help others, no matter what the task might be, and he does it with kindness and a positive attitude. Draven looks for the best in others and gives the best of himself.”
Congratulations, Draven!
