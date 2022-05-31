Hundreds of students attending Willamette Connections Academy (WillCA), earned honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year.
The recognition includes several students in Columbia County.
Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll in Columbia County
- Akaree Lain 4th Grade Columbia City
- Lilith Cavaness 1st Grade Rainier
- James Wisowaty 7th Grade Saint Helens
- David Potter 1st Grade Vernonia
To qualify for the school’s honor roll, students must achieve high academic benchmarks depending on their grade level.
“We are delighted to congratulate these outstanding students who have earned this distinction through their hard work and scholastic achievement," Willamette Connections Academy School Leader Chris Long said. “With so many children catching up from the pandemic slide in their education the past two years, it’s rewarding to see our students getting the individualized attention and engaging learning environment they need for academic success."
Background
Willamette Connections Academy is a state-certified, tuition-free, K–12 online public school sponsored by Scio School District, according to the school's website. The tuition-free, full-time virtual public school serves K-12 students throughout the state.
Willamette Connections Academy has opened enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call 800-382-6010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.