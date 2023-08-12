Oregon legalized medical marijuana in 1998, and in 2015 it legalized recreational use, yet policymakers still know relatively little about the impact of the latter.

A study by Oregon State University researchers and others shows that cannabis use has increased among college-aged Americans in states that legalized recreational use.

“Some people would be surprised that we didn’t already know this,” said David Kerr, a psychology professor at Oregon State and the study’s lead researcher. “There have been a number of studies that have found increases in adults, but not in young adults. So this is new and important information.”

