Columbia County Sheriff's lone K9 will soon be sporting a new bullet proof vest while on duty.
A community fundraiser that began in Clatskanie has brought in enough cash to pay for the life safety vest for K9 Lars and more.
"Our original goal was $3,099 to pay for the vest, but we ended up receiving over $5,000," fundraising organizer Jean Hogan said. "The excess money will go into a K9 fund for Lars' medical expenses and when he retires the money can be used to purchase another K9."
The fundraiser began Feb.24, but slowed shortly after. According to Hogan, a front page article in The Chief highlighting the effort and generous community support pushed the fundraiser over its goal.
"I thought I would have to hold several bake sales to reach the goal but The Chief's article really blasted us over the goal," she said. "Everyone got onboard with donations from $5 to $1,000."
Hogan said state Senator Betsy Johnson and Georgia Pacific each donated $1,000 and a smaller fundraising effort was conducted by local business Flowers N Fluff.
"They held a fundraiser for two days and contributed one dollar from the sale of each cup of coffee," Hogan said. "They brought in $997. It was amazing."
The money collected during the Flowers N Fluff fundraiser will be used to purchase a K9 trauma kit, which includes first aid materials to be used if the dog is injured.
Hogan said a public demonstration showing K9 Lars in action is pending.
Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said the outpouring of community support to help fund a vest for Lars is "truly humbling."
Seven-year-old K9 Lars came from Adlerhorst Kennels in Southern California. Lars is currently the only K-9 employed by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The dog resides with his law enforcement partner Columbia County Sheriff's Deputy Cody Pesio.
Clatskanie resident Jean Hogan has been pretty busy since November.
