The St. Helens Public Library invites you to find your voice this summer during the 2023 Summer Library Challenge for youth, teens, and adults.
This year’s Summer Library Challenge brings back special programs in addition to the opportunity to win prizes as you read and participate in activities.
The 2023 Summer Library Challenge theme is “Find Your Voice.” The theme emphasizes using voices to share stories, express yourself, and spark change, not only with the sounds that you make, but with the words you write, the art you create, the movements you perform, and the actions you take each day to impact the world.
The St. Helens Public Library is offering programs in three different categories: a youth Summer Library Challenge for ages birth to 11, a teen program for ages 12 to 17, and an adult program for ages 18 and older. The Summer Library Challenge begins June 19 and runs until August 13, 2023, for all age categories.
Youth Ages Birth – 11
Parents and caregivers should register their youth on Beanstack at https://sthelens.beanstack.com/reader365 or in-person at the St. Helens Public Library. Once registered, pick up a free tote bag, book, bookmark, and a reading log in the Library.
You can earn badges by logging the minutes you read. Each time you visit the Library and have earned a badge(s), visit the circulation desk for one spin of the prize wheel to win a prize.
In addition to a reading log and prizes, the Library is hosting family storytimes every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and weekly programs. See the schedule below for more details.
Teens Ages 12-17
Register on Beanstack at https://sthelens.beanstack.com/reader365 or in- person at the St. Helens Public Library. Once registered, pick up a free tote bag, book, bookmark, and a reading log in the Library.
Log the minutes you read to earn badges for a chance to win weekly drawings for $5 Dutch Bros coffee cards. Grand prizes at the end of the program include a $100 Powell’s Bookstore gift card, a $100 Blick Art Materials gift card, a $100 Pantheon Comics and Games gift card, and a Fujifilm instax mini 11 instant camera.
In addition to the weekly drawings and grand prizes, teens can participate in programs hosted by performers and Library staff. See the schedule below for additional details.
Adults Ages 18 and Older
Register on Beanstack at https://sthelens.beanstack.com/reader365 or in- person at the St. Helens Public Library. Paper copies of bingo sheets, book review templates, and reading logs are available at the Library.
Once registered, complete three tasks each week, submit book reviews, or log reading time to be entered into a weekly drawing for a chance to win $20 gift cards to local restaurants. Participants who complete one challenge earn a tote bag and can also earn books from the Library’s prize cart.
Grand prize drawings will take place on August 14. Participants have the chance to win one of two grand prizes: a “Night Out in St. Helens” which includes a $50 gift card to a local restaurant and tickets to the Columbia Theatre or “Afternoon Fun” which includes two one-hour kayak rentals from Next Adventure and a $40 gift card to a local restaurant.
Adult programs will be offered on most Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Check the Library’s online calendar as event information is added at https://www.sthelensoregon.gov/calendar/month/2023- 06?field_microsite_tid=73. Programming will include DIY Collage Coasters, Make Your Own Gift Bags, Origami Wallets, Homemade Herbal Tea, and Collaborative Art for the Columbia Center Courtyard. Specific dates will be announced soon.
Summer Library Challenge Programs
You do not have to have a Library card or be participating in the Summer Library Challenge to attend the following programs. Some programs require pre-registration and include specific age ranges. Please read the descriptions carefully.
Nathalia, Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. Colombian-born songwriter and performer Nathalia hosts a fun and interactive presentation of her original bilingual music. From start to finish, her catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and musical stories will have families singing, dancing, even learning a little Spanish, in this exciting multicultural experience! All ages welcome.
Cardboard Creation Time, Wednesday, June 21, 2 p.m. Come unleash your inner engineer or artist and see what you can create! We provide cardboard and tools; you provide the imagination. Ages 6 and up.
Fooble the Dragon, Thursday, June 29, 11 a.m. Join Fooble the Dragon for a whimsical, weird, and wonderful hour of laughter, song, and storytelling! This is an all-ages puppet show featuring a beatboxing dragon. Come laugh yourself silly with Fooble! All ages welcome.
STEAM Zone – Carnivorous Plants, Wednesday, July 5, 3 p.m. Join Mx. Aryn in the Makerspace to learn all about carnivorous plants, how to take care of them, and photosynthesis! Each participant will get a carnivorous plant to take home. Ages 8 to 12. Limited to 10 people; registration required.
Teen Zine, Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m. For decades, “zines” (short for magazines) have been powerful tools of self-expression and a great way to share ideas offline. Come join Mx. Aryn in the Makerspace to learn how to make them! All materials will be provided, and you can donate your zine to be added to the library zine collection! Ages 13 to 17. Limited to 16 people; first come, first served.
Tie Dye, Wednesday, July 19, 2 p.m. Join Mx. Aryn in the Library courtyard to tie dye! Bandanas and blank t-shirts will be provided, or you can bring your own cotton fabric materials if you have something you’d like to tie dye. Make sure not to wear anything you would mind getting messy! Ages 6 and up. Limited to 15 people; registration required.
Oregon Rocks, Friday, July 28, 2:30 p.m. Take off on a geology adventure and explore our ever-changing planet Earth. Dig into rocks, fossils, earthquakes, and volcanoes through hands-on activities and rockin’ specimens. Discover the dynamic forces that have shaped Oregon’s landscape over time! Ages 5 to 11.
STEAM Zone – Slime Time, Wednesday, August 2, 3 p.m. Join Mx. Aryn in the Makerspace where we’ll be talking about states of matter, non-Newtonian fluids, and putting what we learn into practice by making some slime! Ages 8 to 12. Limited to 10 people; registration required.
Red Yarn, Thursday, August 10, 11 a.m. Red Yarn (aka Andy Furgeson) weaves folksongs and puppetry into high-energy, interactive shows for family audiences. With traditional and original songs blending folk, rockabilly, country and blues, Red Yarn will have audiences singing, dancing, stomping, clapping, and celebrating the multicultural musical heritage of the USA. All ages welcome.
Reptile Man, Saturday, August 12, 11 a.m. The Oregon Reptile Man was bitten in 1970. Not literally, but by extreme curiosity concerning the natural world and its seemingly infinite colors, patterns, and abilities in the reptile realm. The Reptile Man uses exotic reptiles from around the world as educational ambassadors to 400 organizations each year. Ages 5 and up.
End-of-Summer Dance Party, Wednesday, August 16, 2 p.m. Come celebrate the end of summer reading at the Auditorium with a dance party! Wear your best summer outfit and come prepared to boogie! All ages welcome.
For more information, contact St. Helens Public Library Director Suzanne Bishop at 503-397-4544 or at sbishop@sthelensoregon.gov.
