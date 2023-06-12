St. Helens Library

The St. Helens Public Library is located at 375 S 18th Street in St. Helens.

The St. Helens Public Library invites you to find your voice this summer during the 2023 Summer Library Challenge for youth, teens, and adults.

This year’s Summer Library Challenge brings back special programs in addition to the opportunity to win prizes as you read and participate in activities.

The 2023 Summer Library Challenge theme is “Find Your Voice.” The theme emphasizes using voices to share stories, express yourself, and spark change, not only with the sounds that you make, but with the words you write, the art you create, the movements you perform, and the actions you take each day to impact the world.

