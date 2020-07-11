Organizers for the 38th Annual Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction scheduled for Dec. 5 say they are still hoping to hold the event as they closely monitor the status of the pandemic and will make changes when and if necessary.
In the meantime, The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction organizers have issued an email to supporters stating they are planning an online fundraiser to bring a little Christmas spirit to everyone through their first online auction.
This fundraiser will benefit the charities support by The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction, that includes Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s Volunteer Association’s Toy N Joy, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank.
The Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction president Mindy Sass gives insight into this project.
The Chronicle: Why is this online auction necessary and what is the purpose?
Mindy Sass: In April, when the Merchants’ Toy N Joy Auction Committee was weighing in on the future for our 38th annual December auction due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we received a generous donation of over 60 local gift certificates from a loyal supporter, Pacific Stainless.
Along with the donation came a challenge from owner, Jeff Kemp, to Pay It Forward to help our local businesses during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. With many local and national fundraisers going online this spring, we decided to spread some holiday cheer with a Christmas in July Online Auction, to raise funds for the local charities we support each year. Their needs are even greater this year, and will be especially heightened during the holiday season. We truly hope that we can offer a similar event in December.
The Chronicle: Specifically, how will this online auction work, what are the range of gift cards offered and how can the community participate?
Sass: We will be hosting our Christmas in July Virtual Auction online July 19 to 25 at bit.ly/MerchantsToyNJoyJuly. Anyone can preview the auction items without registering starting July 17. In order to bid, guests will need to register a credit card and check the website throughout the week to see how their bid is doing. We will have a Cash Donation button for the Toy N Joy and Holiday Hope programs, a Virtual Paddle Raise for the Columbia Pacific Food Bank and Buy It Now options, too.
Winners will be notified by email with a link and instructions to pay. Gift Certificates will be mailed to the winners. Thanks to additional donations, we now have over $6,500 in gift certificates.
The majority of these items are affordable expenditures that you may use every day, and know that this purchase will be paying it forward within the community. Included are: Columbia County bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants, hair salons, pet supply stores, massage, guided fishing trips, and Disneyland tickets. Watch our Facebook page (Toy N Joy Auction) for links and previews of our items. You can also find a link under services on Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s website.
The Chronicle: What is the goal of this online auction?
Sass: To raise at least $10,000 for the aforementioned organizations, support our local businesses, and bring some joy to the community during a time of uncertainty and unease.
The Chronicle: Briefly, what are the needs of the charities Columbia River Fire & Rescue’s Volunteer Association’s Toy N Joy, Kiwanis Holiday Hope, and the Columbia Pacific Food Bank, mentioned in your original email that the Merchants Toy N Joy Auction Committee is supporting?
Sass: Thanks to the support of all our volunteers, merchants, organizations and individuals, the annual Toy N Joy Auctions have raised over $600,000 over the past 37 holiday seasons. Funds raised contribute to Columbia River Fire & Rescue Volunteers’ Toy N Joy Program and St. Helens Kiwanis’ Holiday Hope. Christmas toys and food baskets are assembled and distributed each December to families in need throughout CRFR’s service district which stretches from Rainier to Warren.
In 2019 alone, approximately 1,000 individuals (including nearly 750 children) were served thanks to the efforts of these two organizations. We have dedicated our auction’s paddle raise to the Columbia Pacific Food Bank every year since the floods hit our county in 1996. Our food bank continues to see tremendous need for money and food to serve the community in this unprecedented time, and we hope our virtual paddle raise helps.
