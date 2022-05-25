$50 million in grant funding is waiting to be claimed by community organizations, tribal governments, and public agencies across Oregon to support summer enrichment programs, the Northwest Regional Education Service District (ESD) reports.
The Oregon legislature recently committed $50 million in funding for summer enrichment programs through House Bill 5202.
The funding is available to insured nonprofit organizations; tribal governments; and public agencies including libraries, parks and recreation departments, churches and colleges that provide community-based programs to students in Oregon.
“Through their work with families in our four counties, especially during the pandemic, community organizations are uniquely positioned to make a huge difference for children during the summer months,” Northwest Regional ESD Superintendent Dan Goldman said.
Community organizations working with students and families who reflect the diversity of our communities will be prioritized for this funding, according to Northwest Regional ESD. The goal of the grant is to give students a safe, supportive and enriching summer learning experience. Priority populations include students of color; students experiencing disabilities; students navigating poverty, homelessness or foster care; students who are learning English; and others who need more opportunities.
Programs should provide creative spaces for students to participate in hands-on projects and give them the opportunity to explore their interests and possible career paths. Examples of eligible summer program focus areas include but are not limited to:
- arts education
- environmental education
- literacy
- mentoring
- museum education
- science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) or science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) programs
- service learning
- sports and recreation
- summer academics
- workforce development
One-time grants ranging from $15,000-$400,000 will be awarded to qualifying applicants, according to Northwest Regional ESD. The anticipated average grant for this funding is $75,000, which will be awarded on a rolling basis through the spring.
The application is available at oaesd.org/summer-grant-program. This site also includes answers to frequently asked questions, including questions about insurance requirements, and recordings of informational sessions.
The Oregon Association of Education Service Districts is responsible for managing this funding in collaboration with the Oregon Community Foundation, education service districts like Northwest Regional Education Service District, school district partners, tribal education leaders and leaders of community-based organizations in Oregon. The fiscal sponsor is Clackamas ESD.
