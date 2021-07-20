The St. Helens School District has announced a variety of summer student enrichment programs that including learning opportunities and a chance for fun activities.
In an effort to combat the lost learning opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Legislature established a non-competitive grant program for summer learning through House Bill 5042A.
Participating schools could apply for funding to offer enrichment programs for kindergarten through eighth grade students and high school credit for ninth through twelfth grade students.
The St. Helens School District officials said they are thrilled to be able to receive the funding needed to provide additional enrichment activities to serve and engage our district students during the summer months, according to a release from the school district.
The St. Helens School District is currently offering 27 different programs over an eight-week period for students K-8. Middle School students have four programs in which to choose from and high school students have 10 programs to choose from and can even earn high school credit in the Credit Recovery Program.
Many high school students also have the opportunity to participate and mentor younger students in the K-8 programs.
"We are starting our third week of camps and our number of participants is growing exponentially," the district release states. "We are excited for this opportunity to learn, grow, and make memories together."
See the program schedule attached.
For more information, contact the St. Helens School District at
