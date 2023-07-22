For those seeking opportunities to get out into the warm summer weather, St. Helens Parks and Recreation have you covered. There are a variety of ways for the citizens of St. Helens to get out into the sun this summer.
“We are currently hosting an adult coed softball league that is in its third round of the season,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said. “We are working on a casual pickleball league that we anticipate will launch in the next few weeks. We have partnered with the St. Helens School District to offer youth camps for the summer of 2023. Some of the camps are sports camps and will be taught by high school coaches and teams.”
The array of opportunities will allow the people of St. Helens to get active and socialize with community members. Many of these programs are made possible through the many parks in St. Helens and the local partnerships that the Parks and Recreation Department has fostered.
Current partnerships include the St. Helens Youth Council, Arts and Cultural Commission, St. Helens Public Library, Columbia City Library, St. Helens School District, Eisenschmidt Pool, Columbia Community Mental Health, Columbia Health Services, NW Education Service District (ESD), Portland Community College, NAMI of Columbia County, St. Helens Senior Center, Youth Recreation Leagues, and many more, according to the St. Helens website.
“Our community partnerships are a key way for us to reach people through existing networks,” King said.
The most popular activities right now are safe sitter classes, Tween nights, summer camps, adult softball, and pickleball clinics, according to King. While the programs are aimed at St. Helens residents, King said that all are welcome. King said that the city shares information and promotes available programs through a variety of channels.
“We partner with the St. Helens School District to help spread the word about our events. We also partner with many community groups to encourage a wide range of people to engage with our activities,” King said. “Our social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) are also a useful tool for us to promote recreation opportunities.”
