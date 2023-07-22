Parks And Rec Participants

There are a variety of summer camps available for kids during the summer months.

For those seeking opportunities to get out into the warm summer weather, St. Helens Parks and Recreation have you covered. There are a variety of ways for the citizens of St. Helens to get out into the sun this summer.

“We are currently hosting an adult coed softball league that is in its third round of the season,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King said. “We are working on a casual pickleball league that we anticipate will launch in the next few weeks. We have partnered with the St. Helens School District to offer youth camps for the summer of 2023. Some of the camps are sports camps and will be taught by high school coaches and teams.”

The array of opportunities will allow the people of St. Helens to get active and socialize with community members. Many of these programs are made possible through the many parks in St. Helens and the local partnerships that the Parks and Recreation Department has fostered.

