The St. Helens School District will launch a critical summer meals program for students on June 15.
"We have many households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals in our district, these households and many other households are now faced with much higher grocery bills, insufficient funds, job loss, and food insecurity," St. Helens School District nutrition director Misty Crawford said.
The food is purchased from the school district's food distribution companies, Sysco, United Grocers, Spring Valley Dairy, and from local farmers, according to Crawford.
While the district did not give The Chronicle the specific cost of the meals program, Crawford said the cost is within federal regulations and best practices.
"The Summer Food Service Program is funded with federal dollars and farm to school grant funds," Crawford said.
The summer meals program is schedule to operate through Aug. 14.
Drive-thru service is available at the following school:
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Lewis and Clark Elementary School 111 S. 9th St.
Breakfast and lunch is served Monday through Thursday. Each Thursday two breakfasts and two lunches will be served per students
The cost of the meals for adults is $1.50 for breakfast and $2.50 for lunch.
For more information, call 503-366-7234, or visit www.sthelens.k12.or.us.
