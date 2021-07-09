This summer, St. Helens School District is again partnering with Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a federally-funded, state-administered program.
SFSP reimburses program operators who serve free healthy meals to children and teens in low-income areas. All children through age 18 can participate in Summer Meals, regardless of their address, income, even town/state in which they reside.
St. Helens School District began operating the program in 1976. Sponsors (and potential sponsors) complete training, documents, including proof of site eligibility with the Oregon Department of Education Nutrition Services department. To operate a SFSP site, a school must have greater than 50% free and reduced eligible students or geographically located in an area of identified poverty.
Lewis & Clark Elementary has 65% free and reduced meal students during the school year, and the middle school is in a geographical area of poverty, according to St. Helens School District Nutrition Director Misty Crawford.
“Our free and reduced percentages range from 40-65%; as a distinct wholly 43-45%,” Crawford explained.
Crawford said the program, “offers children an opportunity to continue physical and social development while providing nutritious meals during the summer months and return to school ready to learn.”
The program’s motto is “Food That’s In When School Is Out,” and SFSP’s nutrition specialist operate on a goal to keep children well nourished, physically active, and emotionally cared for both during the school year and when school is out for a length of time, said Crawford.
In addition to lunch meals on Monday through Thursday, the students also get a Friday meal, weekend meals sponsored by Ticor Title, and Monday’s breakfast with their meal on Thursday.
The program is run by paid summer volunteers and student workers who are paid minimum wage.
Shawnee has been working with the program for six years and is now the Head Cook.
“I was leaving a violent home, and it provided an income,” Shawnee said. “I had three kids in the school district, and it just worked. [The program] has built, and I have not stopped.”
Since the beginning of the St. Helens School District Sponsored Summer Meal Program, the school has served over 700,000 meals.
“We anticipate serving close to 20,000 this summer,” Crawford said.
Lewis and Clark is the one site open to the public. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday - Thursday.
"We serve summer programs at other schools, to enrolled citizens only." Crawford said.
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, email Crawford at mistyc@sthelens.k12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.