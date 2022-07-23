The St. Helens Public Library’s annual Summer Library Challenge is underway.
This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Participants from birth through adulthood can join in the challenge to complete in activities and read their way to a variety of fun prizes.
The St. Helens Public Library’s Summer Library Challenge began June 20 and continues to August 13. There are already 308 people participating in the challenge with more than 63,500 reading minutes logged so far.
It’s not too late to register, and you do not have to have a St. Helens library card to participate. There are three age categories for participants:
Birth to 11-years-old
Teens (ages 12-17)
Adults (ages 18+)
Each category for the Summer Library Challenge offers age-appropriate activities, reading challenges, and prizes.
Birth to age 11
• Read different kinds of books and magazines on your own or with a caregiver and log the minutes you read.
• Complete activities like going outside to observe the weather, inventing a new sandwich, or reading to someone else.
• Prizes include a free book, a backpack, a weekly badge, and weekly chances to spin the prize wheel.
Teens (Ages 12-17)
• Earn badges by logging reading time and completing activities.
• Receive a backpack, free book, and challenge booklet after signing up for the program.
• Weekly drawing for $5 Dutch Bros. gift cards.
• Earn tickets toward grand prize drawings. Prizes include a Bluetooth speaker, $100 Powell’s Books gift card, Fuji Instax camera, and Pantheon Comics and Games gift card.
Adults (Ages 18+)
• Earn badges by logging reading time.
• Weekly drawings for $20 gift cards to local restaurants.
• Participate to win one of two grand prize drawing packages: a “Night Out in St. Helens” includes movie and a dinner or “Afternoon of Fun” which includes kayaking on Scappoose Bay and lunch.
The Summer Library Challenge is made possible thanks to a grant from the State Library of Oregon, the generosity of local businesses including Oregon Trail Lanes, and by the residents of the City of St. Helens.
According to the release, The St. Helens Public Library staff believes in the importance of offering an annual summer reading program for the community.
• Reading to babies and toddlers promotes crucial brain development, assists with language growth, and teaches early literacy skills to establish a strong foundation for success in school and adulthood.
• Reading during the summer months keeps school-aged youth engaged in learning and encourages them to explore the world around them.
• For adults, reading helps reduce stress, improve concentration, increase knowledge, and has even been proven to slow the progression of dementia.
