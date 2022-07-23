The St. Helens Public Library’s annual Summer Library Challenge is underway.

Summer Reading

This year's theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path.

This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Participants from birth through adulthood can join in the challenge to complete in activities and read their way to a variety of fun prizes.

The St. Helens Public Library’s Summer Library Challenge began June 20 and continues to August 13. There are already 308 people participating in the challenge with more than 63,500 reading minutes logged so far.

