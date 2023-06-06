Water Taxi

The new tourism passenger boat has arrived, and is awaiting next steps to get it in the water and ready to go. 

The water taxi that the City of St. Helens purchased has arrived and is scheduled to be operational for the summer’s city tourism events.

The total cost of the refurbished boat is around $230,000 and was fully paid for by tourism-related event revenues, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.

The boat will seek to provide convenient and safe travel for people to and from Sand Island, and support other waterfront tourism efforts. According to the Chronicle’s original report in May 2022 about the boat.

