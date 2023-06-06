The water taxi that the City of St. Helens purchased has arrived and is scheduled to be operational for the summer’s city tourism events.
The total cost of the refurbished boat is around $230,000 and was fully paid for by tourism-related event revenues, according to St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King.
The boat will seek to provide convenient and safe travel for people to and from Sand Island, and support other waterfront tourism efforts. According to the Chronicle’s original report in May 2022 about the boat.
The capacity of the water taxi will be 30 occupants.
“Sand Island is a unique location that St. Helens is lucky to have. It’s been underutilized for decades,” King said. “Now, both community members and visitors will have better access to one of the few recreational islands maintained by a city on the Columbia River.”
The original budgeted cost for the water taxi was $250,000 and was offered by Bargeworx, LLC. When functional, it will be operated by a certified, licensed captain who will be paid out of the city’s tourism funds, according to the Chronicle’s original report.
King said that the boat is a strategic investment for the city that will enhance the city’s tourism efforts.
“The boat will support the city’s tourism programs, such as the annual sandcastle competition and Halloween activities which occur on Sand Island,” King said.
“Sand Island is an asset for creating unique tourism experiences in our region,” St. Helens City Administrator John Walsh told The Chronicle in the May 2022 report. “Having a boat will allow the city to capitalize on the recreational opportunities and tourism-related events which can be developed along our riverfront.”
The St. Helens Marina currently operates a shuttle service to Sand Island to access the island’s campground. The new water taxi would be in addition to that shuttle.
The St. Helens City Council approved placing a deposit for the water taxi following a public hearing on May 18, 2022. According to the Columbia County Events Facebook page, the boat arrived June 5.
Boat controversy
The announcement of the boat’s purchase sparked controversy on social media. The original article from the Chronicle was posted on Facebook on June 6, 2022, and generated more than 70 comments.
Among the comments, some community members and Facebook users expressed dismay about using city money to procure a boat that needed repair and cost nearly a quarter of a million dollars. The city has emphasized that the cost was covered by tourism revenue, and not property taxes, but the comments still reflected opposition to spending city money in this way.
With the summer fast approaching, the city will seek to get the boat in ship shape as the demand for waterfront tourism comes into full swing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.