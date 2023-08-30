REMS 1

Fighting fires is perilous, and firefighters constantly put themselves in danger when in the line of duty. But while the nature of the work itself is dangerous, special units like the Rapid Extraction Module Support (REM or REMS) team at Scappoose Rural Fire District (SRFD) offer critical emergency support in difficult-to-reach spots.

The Scappoose REMS team returned Aug. 20 from a 14-day deployment at the Bedrock Fire outside of Eugene. The REMS unit specializes in emergency medical and rescue operations and provides rope rescue services and medical support on large wildfire incidents and remote rescues.

SRFD started the unit in 2020 as ideas about providing medical support during wildfire response changed. SRFD Fire Chief Jeff Pricher said that following the death of wildland firefighter Andy Palmer in 2008, more thought has been put into creating units that can help extract people in need, even in the most challenging terrain.

When deployed to wildland fires, the REM unit consists of four members. 
One of the things that is awesome about REM is you are truly thinking outside the box.

- Jeff Pricher, SRFD Fire Chief
