Although the graduation for Plymouth High School is on Wednesday, June 16, they held a special surprise graduation for senior, Derek Simpson, on June 10, where he was surrounded by school staff, family, and classmates.
Derek is leaving for boot camp at MCRD (Marine Corp Recruit Depot) San Diego on Monday, June 14, and will not be able to attend the scheduled high school graduation. He signed up to be a Marine after he turned 17, with his parent’s consent, and is going to be a combat mechanic. He has been in the program for a year and a half and his recruiter, Staff Sergeant Colby Wieduwilt, says he has a bright future ahead of him.
