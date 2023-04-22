A slice of history was brought to the St. Helens community as Holocaust survivor Ruth Bollinger shared her story with an engaged crowd.

Holocaust Survivor

While Ruth Bollinger’s story is one of escape, she emphasized that the impact of the Holocaust is not just limited to those who were sent to concentration camps or death camps. The Holocaust uprooted innumerable lives in a variety of ways.

Almost 100 people gathered at the Columbia Center Auditorium in the St. Helens Public Library, on April 14, to hear Bollinger speak on her and her parents’ escape from Nazi-occupied Europe.

The crowd was diverse in its age range, with children, seniors, and everything in between. The guest speaker was presented by the Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity (CCCHD), and Bollinger is a speaker for Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE).

