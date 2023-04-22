While Ruth Bollinger’s story is one of escape, she emphasized that the impact of the Holocaust is not just limited to those who were sent to concentration camps or death camps. The Holocaust uprooted innumerable lives in a variety of ways.
A slice of history was brought to the St. Helens community as Holocaust survivor Ruth Bollinger shared her story with an engaged crowd.
Almost 100 people gathered at the Columbia Center Auditorium in the St. Helens Public Library, on April 14, to hear Bollinger speak on her and her parents’ escape from Nazi-occupied Europe.
The crowd was diverse in its age range, with children, seniors, and everything in between. The guest speaker was presented by the Columbia County Coalition for Human Dignity (CCCHD), and Bollinger is a speaker for Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education (OJMCHE).
While Bollinger’s story is one of escape, she emphasized that the impact of the Holocaust is not just limited to those who were sent to concentration camps or death camps. The Holocaust uprooted innumerable lives in a variety of ways.
“There are people who themselves survived the death camps. I have a really close friend who is still alive, who is one of those people lined up along the Danube in Hungary, and it stopped just a few people before,” Bollinger said. “So it is what I said; it’s a much more subtle story, in its own way equally damaging.”
Bollinger’s story began in Bohemia, Czechoslovakia, on March 18, 1938, when she was born to a Czech father and an Austrian mother. This was right around the time that Hitler annexed Austria on March 11, 1938. Bollinger’s grandfather lived in Austria and won a Nobel Prize in 1936. This connection would become important as Bollinger and her family traversed Europe as they tried to escape.
“What is good news? What is bad news? They came for him, and two of my three uncles, who were home at the time, to put them in prison. So the bad news, of course, was he was well-known as a Nobel Laureate and known as a Jew, and they came and got him,” Bollinger said. “And at the same time, that very Nobel Prize ultimately directly or indirectly saved five lives, including mine.”
Bollinger and her parents fled Czechoslovakia, and Bollinger’s first three years of her life were spent fleeing the Nazis across Europe. Bollinger and her family’s journey took them two six different countries, and she learned three languages as they bounced from place to place.
Ultimately, Bollinger and her family escaped and immigrated to New York in 1941. Their journey to safety was a result of close calls, uncertainty, and good fortune at opportune times. Bollinger spent some time during the talk reflecting on those who were not so lucky. Bollinger spoke about first visiting Germany decades after the war for a conference in Berlin with the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust and their Descendants.
“We all know we’re really not supposed to be here. We were not supposed to be born. We were not supposed to survive being born if we were Jews, and you know, I was also supposed to be one of those babies who got their head smashed against the wall,” Bollinger said. “Here I am, you know, there’s really sort of no explaining sometimes what life dishes out and what you do with that.”
Organizer Elaine Nussbaum of CCCHD was really happy with the turnout for Bollinger’s appearance. The CCCHD had been trying to bring Bollinger to Columbia County since before the pandemic.
