A suspect is dead following a law enforcement-involved shooting along Oregon Coast Highway 101.
According to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office (TCSO), the shooting happened at approximately 8:47 p.m. Thursday, March 3, on Highway 101, near milepost 94, south of the Winema Viewpoint in southern Tillamook County.
The incident followed a pursuit that originated in Lincoln County where officers were involved in a slow-speed pursuit of a Gold Chrysler 300. It was reported that the vehicle contained an explosive device, and that the adult male passenger of the vehicle was threatening to detonate the device and was assaulting the adult female driver.
The vehicle was disabled using spike strips and the shooting occurred following a more than two-hour standoff. One adult male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no further danger to the public from the incident, according to a release from the TCSO.
Major crime team investigators were on the scene. Highway 101 had been closed at the shooting site for several hours, but is now reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.