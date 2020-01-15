According to a St. Helens Police Department Facebook post, the City of St. Helens phones, computers and email systems are offline. The city's Emergency 911 dispatch is still working.
As of Wednesday night, there has been no official details released by the City about what caused the systems to go offline.
The following is the St. Helens Police Facebook post.
SYSTEM OUTAGE UPDATE: Our phones, email, and computer system are still offline and will remain so until at least Tuesday, January 21. This affects all City departments, including City Hall, Library, Public Works, Police, and the Recreation Center.
Emergency 911 and non-emergency dispatch (503-397-1521) are still working.
If you need to reach a City department before next week, you will need to go to their physical location to speak to a staff member. We apologize for this inconvenience.
Our I.T. staff is aware of the issue and working hard to resolve the problem.
The City also posted an online statement at:
https://www.ci.st-helens.or.us/…/our-phones-email-computers
