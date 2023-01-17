Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

It is natural for beavers to construct dams at local waterways but one such dam has been removed by the City of St. Helens due to flooding and safety concerns.

Dam Removed

The area of the beaver dam at McCormack that has been removed by the city.

“Yes, the City of St. Helens recently removed a beaver dam from McCormick Park,” St. Helens Communications Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle. “The dam was located close to the pedestrian bridge that spans Milton Creek. This bridge provides connection from the main playground and parking lot area of McCormick Park to additional walking trails and disc golf holes on the opposite side of the creek.”

King said the location of the beaver dam created two concerns if it was left in place:

0
0
1
1
0


Online Poll

Are you exercising more or less as you age?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.