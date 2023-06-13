Port Commissioner

Nick Sorber Port of Columbia County, Commissioner, Position 3.

 Courtesy Photo from Nick Sorber

The May 16 Special Election results have been officially certified, and the election marks a shake-up of the elected officials around Columbia County.

The Port of Columbia County had three commissioner positions up for grabs. Two of the positions were won by incumbents Nancy Ward and Chip Bubl, who defeated Paul Langner and Duane Neukom, respectively. The newcomer to the Port Commission is Nick Sorber, who defeated Greg Pettit by a margin of 5,240 votes to 4,177 for the open Port Position 3 in the May election.

The Chronicle reached out to Sorber for his insight about what he hopes to bring to his new position.

