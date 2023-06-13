The May 16 Special Election results have been officially certified, and the election marks a shake-up of the elected officials around Columbia County.
The Port of Columbia County had three commissioner positions up for grabs. Two of the positions were won by incumbents Nancy Ward and Chip Bubl, who defeated Paul Langner and Duane Neukom, respectively. The newcomer to the Port Commission is Nick Sorber, who defeated Greg Pettit by a margin of 5,240 votes to 4,177 for the open Port Position 3 in the May election.
The Chronicle reached out to Sorber for his insight about what he hopes to bring to his new position.
The Chronicle: What does it mean to you to have won this election?
Nick Sorber: I’m humbled and honored that the voters had the confidence in me to take on this position and be a part of the economic engine for Columbia County.
The Chronicle: You discussed maximizing the use of Port properties in your address to us before the election; how will you work with the other commissioners to address this priority?
Sorber: I will be taking a closer look into the use of one of our greatest resources, the Columbia River. I believe there are more great opportunities there. The Port also has waterfront properties in Columbia City and on the Willamette Slough that may be a bit underutilized. That’s not to say the Port staff and commissioners aren’t currently working hard to make the best of those assets, but maybe someone like me with the private sector experience in the industrial marine trades and its workforce can help move the bar even further.
We obviously need to collaborate not only as a board but also with other entities like Columbia Economic Team, the county, utilities, cities, and private industry. Being a rural area, it is imperative that we all work together as a community for the benefit of our citizens.
The Chronicle: What will you bring to the board of commissioners as the only new member following this election?
Sorber: By being new, I will be a fresh set of eyes on current and future Port projects. This is something that can be very beneficial to any organization. The Port has some great opportunities in the works and on the horizon with Port Westward and the airport. We have great assets with the McNulty Creek Industrial Park and Multnomah Industrial Park, with some possibly great recreational opportunities in the latter as well.
I understand it is an ultra-competitive market out there to attract business and industry, and I look forward to being a part of making us even more competitive so more folks can work locally, and there is a greater industrial tax base to bolster investments in local infrastructure like parks and roads and services like police, fire departments, and schools.
The Chronicle: Is there anything I haven’t asked you about that you would like to address?
Sorber: We covered a lot in the first questions. I would just reiterate that I am humbly honored to be chosen as the new Port of Columbia County Commissioner for position #3.
About the Port of Columbia County
The Port of Columbia County is a special district in Columbia County, Oregon. The boundaries of the Port District span 51 miles along the Columbia River from the Clatsop County line in the northwest of Columbia County, to the Multnomah County line in the southeast, and includes the cities of Scappoose, St. Helens, Columbia City, Prescott, Rainier, and Clatskanie.
The Port was created in 1940 under Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) Chapter 777 to promote economic development opportunities in the Port District, primarily through the lease and development of industrial property. Port dollars are used to purchase and develop land, infrastructure, and facilities. The Port plays an important role in the attraction, retention and expansion of businesses, resulting in job growth and increasing the local tax base.
Originally called the Port of St. Helens, the Port was renamed in 2018 to be more representative of the entire district. Today, the Port of Columbia County owns 10 different property sites and 2,400 acres, including industrial properties with excellent highway, rail, airport, and maritime access. The Port also owns and manages recreational properties at Scappoose Airport, Scappoose Bay Marine Park, and Bayport RV Park & Campground.
The Port of Columbia County office is located in Columbia City and may be reached at 503-369-2602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.