After a three-year hiatus the Scappoose Rural Fire Protect District has conducted a swearing in ceremony for five employees.
Family and friends gathered to witness Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, Division Chief Miguel Bautista, Battalion Chief Mike Greisen, Lieutenant Brian DuBois, and Firefighter Keith Mathews take their oaths.
The swearing in ceremony is generally conducted as soon as an individual completes their probationary period. With chief officers, the ceremony generally follows their acceptance of the position. COPVID-19 hindered the district’s ability to gather for this the ceremony, which was conducted Aug. 10.
Fire Chief Jeff Pricher was named rto the post in Dec. of 2020, after serving as interim chief from Nov. 2019 to December 2020. He has been with the fire district since Oct. 2012.
“Chief Pricher stepped up for the department after the IGA with Columbia River Fire & Rescue ended and Chief Hoke left the department, SRFPD Director Dave Sorensen said. "As acting Chief, Jeff kept the focus on meeting the community’s needs while living with a very tight budget. Realizing the need for additional funds, Jeff became the driving force in explaining the need for an increased operating 5-year levy. The result is some stability to the district’s operations. Chief Pricher has done all this with a very positive attitude and a lot of long hours serving the district and the community.”
SRFPD Division Chief Dr. Miguel Bautista was hired in July 202. Bautista serves as the fire marshal and training chief. Bautista also is responsible for coordination of the district's rope rescue program.
“We are thrilled and privileged to have Chief Bautista as part of our team and family," Pritcher said. "It is rare to find someone with his education, training, and experience in so many areas. His unique ability to dive right in as a mentor, coach, and leader has helped our community’s fire district set a new bar and level of professionalism. His drive and attention to detail are qualities that have helped bring our agency closer together and be better prepared for the future.”
Mike Greisen was SRFPD’s former fire chie. He said he had a strong desire to continue to serve the community and returned as a volunteer. Greisen was sworn into his new position of SRFPD Battalion Chief.
Greisen's new position was announced in 2021.
“To have Chief Greisen return to the agency as a volunteer has been a wonderful opportunity for him to share his passion for community service as well as help mentor current and future volunteers," Pritcher said. "We are humbled by his dedication and passion for this organization. Additionally, it is comforting to know we can always ask about the history of this great agency as it adapts to the changes in the community, technology, and growth. That continuity of knowledge is priceless.”
Brian DuBois was sworn in as Lieutenant after being promoted in January 2021. Lt. DuBois has been with SRFPD since August 2003. Pritcher describes DuBois ihas a valuable addition to the SRFD officer group. DuBois works with Division Chief Marks coordinating the fire district’s marine program.
“Lt. DuBois has been a wonderful addition to our officer ranks," Pritcher said. "His work ethic and leadership have helped to increase our abilities with our marine program. He and his shift accomplish quality work. His drive has allowed us to complete projects and be ready for more. We are also fortunate to have his analytic mind in the development and rollout of several technology improvements to our organization.”
Firefighter Keith Mathews was promoted to full-time firefighter/emergency medical technician (EMT) in September of 2019. He has been with SRFPD since August 2018.
“Firefighter Mathews has been a welcomed addition to our family and team," Pritcher said. "He is always chipper and willing to jump in to lend a helping hand even when he has not been asked. He shows great dedication, pride, and eagerness to learn. He has embraced every educational opportunity in our specialty programs, and we look forward to watching him grow. His rapport with the patients he treats is inspirational. We are very fortunate he chose to be part of Scappoose Fire’s team.”
Pritcher said that family plays a large role in the swearing in ceremony.
"Because of the sacrifices families make when a member is in the fire service, it is fitting that members of their family participate in the pinning and reading of the oath," he said. "Families share the spirit of the oath when they support their family member through all aspects of the work."
The swearing in ceremony took place Aug. 10 at the SRFPD headquarters in Scappoose.
