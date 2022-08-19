After a three-year hiatus the Scappoose Rural Fire Protect District has conducted a swearing in ceremony for five employees.

The Oath of Office

Chief Jeff Pritcher. right, swears in Keith Mathews, Brian DeBois, Mike Greisen and Miguel Bautista.

Family and friends gathered to witness Fire Chief Jeff Pricher, Division Chief Miguel Bautista, Battalion Chief Mike Greisen, Lieutenant Brian DuBois, and Firefighter Keith Mathews take their oaths.

The swearing in ceremony is generally conducted as soon as an individual completes their probationary period. With chief officers, the ceremony generally follows their acceptance of the position. COPVID-19 hindered the district’s ability to gather for this the ceremony, which was conducted Aug. 10.

