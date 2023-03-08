The Oregon Department of Revenue is now issuing refunds due to taxpayers who have filed their 2022 tax returns.

Through March 3, the department had received and processed 681,099 returns and had issued 495,606 refunds.

Where's My Refund?

Taxpayers can check Where’s My Refund on Revenue Online to see the status of their refund.

The agency began processing returns January 23 in the order they were received. However, each year, the department waits until after February 15 to issue personal income tax refunds as part of its tax fraud prevention efforts. The delay allows for confirmation that the amounts claimed on tax returns match what employers report on Forms W-2 and 1099, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Revenue.

