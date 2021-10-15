Columbia County expects to begin mailing property tax statements, a combination valuation notice and tax bill, to property owners during the week of Oct. 18, 2021.
Property owners should receive statements from the Columbia County Tax Collector by Oct. 30th. Property tax payments are due by Nov. 15, 2021.
The County recognizes that members of the community are experiencing economic challenges because of COVID-19. However, Oregon state law sets the deadline that property tax payments are due and requires the county to charge interest on properties with delinquent tax amounts. Columbia County does not have the authority to waive interest charges as a result of late property tax payments, and the Oregon State Legislature has not, at this time, extended the property tax deadline.
Property owners can receive a discount by paying in full or pay in installments to better manage the obligation. Taxpayers who pay the full 2021 property tax by Nov. 15, 2021, or submit a full payment postmarked by that date will receive a 3 percent discount. Taxpayers who pay two-thirds of the 2021 property tax by Nov. 15, 2021, or have the two-thirds payment postmarked by that date, will receive a 2 percent discount. Taxes may also be paid — without discount — in three, one-third installments due Nov. 15, 2021; Feb. 15, 2022; and May 15, 2022.
To protect the health and safety of the Columbia County community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the County is encouraging people to pay using one of our contact-free options below.
Taxpayers can pay their taxes
- ·Online: Visit columbiacountyor.gov/pay-online for more information on the various online payment options including electronic check. Convenience fees apply.
- By phone: 1-866-587-4007, Point and Pay’s automated phone system is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Options include an electronic check, credit, and debit card. Convenience fees apply.
- 24-hr drop box: Our contact-free payment drop box is located in the North parking lot of the Columbia County Courthouse. It will be checked each business day for payments to be applied to property tax accounts. Checks only, no cash.
- By mail: Send only a check or money order, do not mail cash. Your canceled check is proof of payment. Remember to sign your check and apply the proper postage to the envelope. Mail payments early to avoid any problems with postmarking at the post office.
Make your check payable to Columbia County Tax Collector or C.C.T.C.
Mail all property tax payments to:
- Columbia County Tax Collector, 230 Strand St. St. Helens, OR 97051 (Include your Tax ID #)
In-person payments
Our Tax Clerks accept cash or check with no additional fees. Credit and Debit Card payments are accepted with the corresponding convenience fee. Tax payments can be made at the Columbia County Tax Office.
Taxpayers coming to pay in person, please understand:
- The office is located on the second floor of the Courthouse at 230 Strand Street, St. Helens, Oregon 97051.
- Tax payments can be made on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Masks are required for service.
- Physical distancing guidelines must be followed.
Convenience Fees
- Convenience fees are charged by Point & Pay, our online Payment Service Provider.
- Credit Cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover) are 2.5% of the payment amount.
- E-check is a flat fee of $1.50.
- MasterCard Debit Card is 2.5% of the payment amount.
- Visa Debit is a flat fee of $3.95.
For specific property account information (values, taxes, balances due, etc.), please visit columbiacountyor.gov/departments/TaxOffice/find-property-tax-records.
All Columbia County offices will be closed on Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.