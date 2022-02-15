St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Johanna Bennett has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for January.
Johanna was very surprised and excited to learn that she had been selected saying, “she did not think she was on anyone’s radar” which was far from the truth as several teachers recommended her for this honor.
In class Johanna is a leader. According to her Civics teacher, Mr.Meeuwsen,
“Johanna regularly challenges the teacher and other students with questions, ideas and insight, she lights up the room with here personality and participation."
It is students like Johanna make classrooms great places to be and where students want to get involved and participate. Johanna’s positive attitude and her energy is infectious. Johanna made it possible for students to learn and think about a much richer content than if she had not been there.
Johanna is not only a great student as she is also involved in Track, Dance, NHS, Choir and is currently the President of Key Club. Johanna is planning on attending the University of Idaho in the Fall and studying animation and Science.
The Teen of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks Club and St. Helens High School designed to recognize student achievement.
