St. Helens High School is pleased to announce that Skylina Carver has been selected as the Elks Teen of the Month for February.
Skylina is positive, works hard in the classroom, and participates in a variety of activities. One of her teachers, Mrs. Anderson had this to say, “Kindness and positivity are the first words that come to mind when I think of Skylina. Her laugh is infectious, and her amiability makes her a positive influence on her peers. She is consistent, diligent, and thoughtful in class.
When working with others, she keeps her group on task and ensures that everyone is being heard. In AVID, she asks great questions to help her peers during tutorials and collaborative study groups, and in other classes, she consistently does her very best work. She is very deserving of being recognized as an Elks Teen.”
While another teacher, Mr. Brayton said this, “On the basketball team, Skylina was a fun and positive contributor to the team. Even when she was injured, she stepped into other roles to help the team however she could.
“Sports are a huge part of my life," Skylina said. "I love watching and playing them. My favorite sport is softball and I play this at high school and also at a competitive level. I am also an AVID student, involved in NHS in addition to being part of ASPIRE. My future plans are to attend a college or university to study pre-physical therapy or sports science where I will be able to continue my education and major in something I enjoy."
As you can see, Skylina is a wonderful young person and a great ambassador for the Elks Teen of the Month award.
Congratulations, Skylina!
The Teen of the Month is a partnership between the St. Helens Elks Club and St. Helens High School designed to recognize student achievement.
