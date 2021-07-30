With the current and forecasted heat in Oregon, the Office of the State Fire Marshal is suspending enforcement of the regulations that prohibit the self-serve of gasoline at retail gasoline service stations.
Governor Brown’s Office approved the suspension of the regulations. The suspension is in place for 24 hours, until 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 30.
With the hot incoming weather, the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal acknowledges employees working outside. Businesses who choose to continue to provide full service are encouraged them to provide water and cool areas to keep employees safe.
This suspension of the self-service regulations does not affect areas of the state or time frames that are already authorized for self-service refueling under Oregon law.
Information about the rules suspension for self-service gasoline can be found on the OSFM website.
