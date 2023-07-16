The City of Saint Helens is constructing improved transportation facilities, including a bike lane, curb, gutter, and sidewalk, along a portion of Columbia Boulevard between Sykes Road and Gable Road.
The City is replacing an existing undersized culvert on Columbia Boulevard just north of the intersection with Gable Road.
Though this work is within the city limits, Columbia Boulevard is a County road. In order to facilitate this work, Columbia County will be closing Columbia Boulevard from Sykes Road to Gable Road, except to local traffic, beginning Monday, July 17, 2023. This closure will remain in place for a period of no more than three months.
The official detour route redirects traffic desiring to get past the work site by using: From Sykes Road:
Sykes Road to Summit View Drive to Bachelor Flat Road/Gable Road
From Gable Road:
Gable Road/Bachelor Flat Road to Summit View Drive to Sykes Road
Please see attached map for details.
Traffic can also return to US 30 to bypass the construction.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Columbia County Public Works Department at 503-397-5090 or by email at publicworks@columbiacountyor.gov.
Thank you for your patience as we make improvements to the Columbia County road system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.