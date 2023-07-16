The City of Saint Helens is constructing improved transportation facilities, including a bike lane, curb, gutter, and sidewalk, along a portion of Columbia Boulevard between Sykes Road and Gable Road.

The City is replacing an existing undersized culvert on Columbia Boulevard just north of the intersection with Gable Road.

Though this work is within the city limits, Columbia Boulevard is a County road. In order to facilitate this work, Columbia County will be closing Columbia Boulevard from Sykes Road to Gable Road, except to local traffic, beginning Monday, July 17, 2023. This closure will remain in place for a period of no more than three months.

Road Work

The official detour route redirects traffic desiring to get past the work site by using: From Sykes Road:

  • Sykes Road to Summit View Drive to Bachelor Flat Road/Gable Road

From Gable Road:

  • Gable Road/Bachelor Flat Road to Summit View Drive to Sykes Road
Detour Map
