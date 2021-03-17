Tense moments at a local lodging facility eased following a carefully conducted police investigation.
On Tuesday, March 16, St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of an individual with a gun at the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn at 585 S. Columbia River Highway.
According to a release from the St. Helens Police Department, when officers arrived on scene, they found no active threat. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the alleged incident had not occurred that day.
Officers determined that no crime had occurred and they cleared the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are not releasing additional details at this time, according to the release.
