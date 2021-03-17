Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Tense moments at a local lodging facility eased following a carefully conducted police investigation.

Approach

As they approach the building to investigate, a St. Helens Police officer carries a body shield to be prepared for any threat.
Investigation

St. Helens Police officers approach the lodging establishment as they begin the investigation.

On Tuesday, March 16, St. Helens Police officers responded to the report of an individual with a gun at the Best Western Oak Meadows Inn at 585 S. Columbia River Highway.

According to a release from the St. Helens Police Department, when officers arrived on scene, they found no active threat. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the alleged incident had not occurred that day.

Officers determined that no crime had occurred and they cleared the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are not releasing additional details at this time, according to the release.

0
0
1
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.