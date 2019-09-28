After 14 months of labor talks, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and Fred Meyer reached a tentative contract agreement at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the UFCW Communications Director Kelley McAllister.
“We have fought so hard and we are now relieved,” McAllister told The Chronicle. “The solitary with the union and the community members helped and we got it done.”
Pay equity was one of the key points in the labor talks between the union and Fred Meyer.
McAllister said specific details of the tentative agreement would not be made public until the union members were able to review the contract;
“The committee’s concerns were met and I think the members will be really pleased with the details of the tentative contract,” she said.
The union members are expected to conduct a ratification vote within 30 days, according to McAllister.
The UFCW represents approximately 20,000 workers. Fred Meyer operates an outlet in Scappoose in Columbia County.
