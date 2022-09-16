As volunteers head to waterways in Columbia County for the annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup Saturday, Sept. 17, details of the annual Multnomah Channel Cleanup are emerging.
Volunteers living on the Multnomah Channel collected 4980 lbs (2.49 tons) of trash - almost double last year’s total - during their 6th annual Multnomah Channel CleanUp Saturday, Sept. 10, according to L. Horter of Scappoose.
Twenty-three intrepid folks in kayaks and on four tugs and two barges gathered everything from a derelict raft and tires, to huge amounts of tiny bits of polystyrene from the greater Johnson’s Landing area and the Sauvie Island Bridge area.
