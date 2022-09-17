A mother-and-son duo from Washington have completed an adventure of a lifetime, cycling across the State of Oregon from Astoria to the California Border along Highway 101.

High-Five

Liz and Shep Colver give each other a high-five at the end of their bicycle journey across Oregon.

The trip was literally full of ups and downs. Mom, Liz Colver, and her son, 10-year-old Shephard Colver, from Kenmore, Washington, pedaled up steep stretches of highway while shrouded in fog, cycled through winding mountain roads and trekked over monumental coastal bridges.

They were able to complete the full 370-mile route in 18 days – all while managing 10-year-old Shep’s Type 1 diabetes.

The Hug

10-year-old Shepard Colver said the favorite part of his bicycle trip across Oregon was spending time with his mom, Liz.
