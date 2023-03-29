Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has returned to her state capitol building office with what St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl hopes is a better understanding of the needs of his city.

Waterfront Tour

St. Helens Major Rick Scholl points out to Gov. Kotek, the city’s planned waterfront development along the Columbia River.

During a tour in Columbia County March 22, Kotek met with Scholl.

“I thanked the Governor for her work to support our community,” Scholl told The Chronicle following the meeting. “We discussed our 2019 Housing Needs Analysis results and the infrastructure projects that we have identified that are needed to support housing. St. Helens is growing. We have available, buildable land, but we need state partnerships to build sufficient infrastructure to support growth.”

Meeting with Reporters

Gov. Kotek outlined her objectives during a meeting with reporters.
