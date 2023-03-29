Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has returned to her state capitol building office with what St. Helens Mayor Rick Scholl hopes is a better understanding of the needs of his city.
During a tour in Columbia County March 22, Kotek met with Scholl.
“I thanked the Governor for her work to support our community,” Scholl told The Chronicle following the meeting. “We discussed our 2019 Housing Needs Analysis results and the infrastructure projects that we have identified that are needed to support housing. St. Helens is growing. We have available, buildable land, but we need state partnerships to build sufficient infrastructure to support growth.”
Scholl also discussed with Kotek, the St. Helens Waterfront Redevelopment Project and economic development, including the Streets and Utilities Extension Project, Riverwalk Project, Central Waterfront, and activation of the St. Helens Industrial Business Park.
“Waterfront redevelopment is a key focus of the city to support future economic growth, provide cohesive connection between city districts, improve the environment, and create overall sustainability for St. Helens,” Scholl said.
The meeting was critical in helping the governor better understand the needs of St. Helens, according to Scholl.
“Yes, we had an open and honest conversation with the governor about our needs as a community,” he said. “The governor’s recommended budget is in line with our community’s priorities. The governor’s visit created a connection and better understanding of St. Helens and our county. We appreciate that she reached out to us to learn about St. Helens and listen to our needs apart from any political differences.”
Columbia County tour
The Columbia County tour is part of Kotek’s One Oregon Listening Tour in which she participated in three community conversations about education, mental health and recovery, and housing and homelessness.
“I heard from some of our youngest Oregonians who care about each other and their future,” Kotek said. “It puts a fine point on the need to invest in our children’s education, so they have the chance to thrive. I was also impressed by the community service providers working hard to help their neighbors despite resource challenges and a large service area. They make up for those challenges through strong relationships across the community and their incredible ingenuity.”
The day started at Vernonia Elementary School where Kotek met with first graders, read the picture book “Be Kind,” and discussed the importance of reading and kindness with the students. She also met with and took questions from a fourth-grade class about the work the governor does, ways she can help, and more.
Kotek then led a roundtable discussion with school administrators and teachers. The discussion centered on efforts she is making to fund summer education and enrichment programs, with a focus on improving childhood literacy, and the increased mental health challenges facing students.
In St. Helens, Kotek toured Columbia Community Mental Health (CCMH), including a crisis stabilization center being developed on the organization’s campus.
CCMH offers holistic wrap-around services from crisis intervention to residential and community services. In a subsequent behavioral health discussion, area providers noted the positive impact of the Measure 110 funding they received to expand service capacity, the successful work their outreach teams are doing, and the workforce challenges in a rural community, according to a release from Kotek’s office.
Kotek ended the day with the Community Action Team (CAT), a community organization that works to provide supportive services for veterans, help people pay rent, find permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness, and more. CAT has 16 housing units on site to support Oregonians transitioning out of unsheltered homelessness and has successfully supported 45 individuals to reach permanent housing.
Kotek heard about how CAT delivers services, followed by a roundtable discussion with regional service providers about the intersection between behavioral health and homelessness, social determinants of health, and the need to support veterans.
Lincoln County tour
During a visit to Lincoln County Friday, March 24, Kotek said she expected this week to sign the historic affordable housing and homelessness solutions package approved by the Oregon Legislature.
Kotek acknowledged the multimillion-dollar package is part of the effort to deal with what has been described as the state’s top priority. She said the next step is gaining recommendations from members of the state’s housing advisory council, which expects to submit recommendations in the beginning of April.
“They are going to be coming up with a plan, saying removing the red tape, bring more people into the finances and the construction,” Kotek told reporters during media gathering following the Lincoln County tour. “I am very impressed by the collaboration of the legislature. It’s pretty impressive. We all have to pull together.”
Kotek said beyond affordable housing and homelessness, there is the connective piece of mental health and addition that Oregon will need to address.
“We need to make sure if you are suffering or you are addicted, that you have a place to go,” Kotek said.
The state also needs to focus on schools and students, on literacy and to make sure students can catch up on reading, according to Kotek.
“So, we are very much focused on that,” she said. “The opportunities and the challenges are always the same. If you can bring the right people together, and seek their ideas, and have the resources, that’s the effort. So, part of my job is to make sure that all the money that we do have is working and going in the same direction so we can help people. Sometimes it is about coordination. Sometimes it is about resources.”
Earlier in the day during the governor’s visit to Newport, Lincoln County School District Superintendent Karen Gray met with Kotek and stressed the need for adequate statewide child care. Gray also urged the governor to seek out an experienced educator from Oregon as the next deputy state school superintendent.
“We need a person who won’t back off, Gray said, “and supports diversity, equality and diversion, and someone approachable,” Gray said.
Next step
Kotek said beyond her commitment to visit every Oregon county in her first year in office, she wants to hear from Oregonians.
“I am a governor for the whole state,” she said. “If people email me and let me know that they need help, I see those, I get reports from staff, we do the best we can to make sure they are connected to the services they need in every part of the state. That’s my job. Working hard to make it all happen.”
Kotek said she is also taking away value learning opportunities with her statewide visits.
“That is very good feedback for me so I can go back to our state agencies with those details,” she said. “Our job is good customer service. These little pieces that come to be in these conversations are very important.”
As she left Lincoln City, Kotek said she is inspired.
“The First Lady and I are inspired, and we are excited. That’s why we got into this job,” Kotek said. “We love this state and know things can be better, no matter what the challenges. We signed up for this. We are here to solve problems.”
