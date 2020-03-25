St. Helens residents and others used their cars to form a line around the Columbia Theatre to purchase movie snacks and other items, and to show their support for the home town movie house.
The line of cars wrapped around from 1st Street, where the theater is located, all the way behind St. Helens City Hall on Friday evening March 20. The theater closed temporarily on March 17 due to the coronavirus pnademic.
On Friday, the theatre operators sold $20 gift cards, which came with a free bucket of popcorn. Customers could also purchase a bucket of popcorn alone for $5. The purpose of inviting residents male purchases by staying in their car was to adhere to social distancing practices in place to slow the spread of the virus.
Later that night, the theater operator posted a Facebook status that read: “Thank you all so much for coming out. You all are amazing. I have never seen such a thing. The silver linings just keep adding up.”
