Columbia County is set to receive $586,072.40 in timber revenues from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
The BLM of Oregon/Washington has announced $29.4 million in payments to 18 western Oregon counties, including Columbia, under the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. The payments are made in lieu of timber harvest receipts based on a formula set by Congress.
“We’re committed to sustainable forest management as part of our multiple-use and sustained yield mission,” BLM Oregon/Washington State Director Barry Bushue said. “This work supports local economies and provides family-wage jobs for our neighbors, and with the funds we are able to support critical community services like education and public safety.”
The BLM manages 2.4 million acres of Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands in 18 western Oregon counties for sustainable timber harvest. The lands are some of the most productive timberlands in the world, according to a BLM release. In addition to sustainable timber harvest, BLM-managed forests are home to valuable fish and wildlife habitat, world-class recreational opportunities, cultural and historic resources, and wild and scenic rivers.
Of the $29 million, roughly $2.6 million will be set aside for cooperative Title II projects.
Authorized by the Western Oregon Resource Advisory Committee, the projects aim to improve the health of public lands, and can include wildfire hazard reduction, stream and watershed restoration, forest road maintenance, road decommissioning or obliteration, control of noxious weeds, improvement of fish and wildlife habitat, and opportunities for youth training and employment, according to the release.
