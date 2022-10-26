The Oregon Board of Forestry has approved more than 100 changes to the Forest Practices Act.

The rule changes are a result of the mediated and groundbreaking Private Forest Accord (PFA) that brought together representatives from conservation groups and the timber industry.

Timber Harvesting Rule Changes

The changes will impact timber harvest activities on more than 10 million acres of private and non-federal forests in the state.

