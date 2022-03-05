St. Helens McBride Elementary School Teacher Cathy Gray is the latest Tireless Teacher Award winner.
The award is a partnership between the St. Helens Les Schwab Tire Center and the St. Helens School District to honor local teachers for their service.
Cathy Gray truly is the face of McBride Elementary.
She is the first face that students and parents see when they walk into the office, and she can instantly put any overwhelmed student or parent at ease.
She is not only the ‘nice lady in the front office’; she is also a nurse, the keeper of the phone call home when you do not feel good, and the smile when you are running late to class. For many students, Cathy’s smile is the first smile they might see all day. She is their cheerleader when they arrive at school after days away.
She celebrates all student wins, in and out of the classroom. Many times, Cathy is a one-woman show, and somehow she keeps the show going. She has never once turned down a teacher, student, or parent in need. During the crazy times, sometimes all that is necessary is a smile and a helping hand, and lucky for us, we have Cathy. McBride could not operate without her. She is a listening ear for anyone in need, and she radiates kindness to all those around her. She is truly the definition of a tireless staff member.
Congratulations, Cathy!
