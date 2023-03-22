In 2023, there have already been 9,169 total gun violence deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. According to the source, there have already been 117 mass shootings and 11 mass murders committed with firearms this year.
A mass shooting is characterized as having “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident,” according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass murder is classified as an incident where four or more people are killed.
The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has launched a 9-part Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery virtual seminar series. The program is the result of federal, state, and private sector partnerships aimed at raising awareness and increasing knowledge for companies and organizations about the impact and recovery of an active shooter or other mass casualty events.
To understand how Columbia County’s preparedness for an active shooter scenario, the Chronicle contacted the Columbia County Emergency Management team, St. Helens city officials, and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. (CCSO).
“The county’s active shooter preparedness has several facets,” Columbia County Public Information Officer Mark Pacheco said. “The county requires that its employees complete Active Shooter Training every two years. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office staff will provide the county’s training sessions this year.”
In October of 2022, the St. Helens Police Department sent one of its officers to a 40-hour active shooter response training program, Communications Officer for St. Helens Crytal King said.
“The program is nationally recognized by the FBI and the curriculum is the adopted standard of several states and major cities across the United States,” King said. “The training our St. Helens officer received will now be used to train our other officers in the curriculum standards.”
Last year, the CCSO hosted a nationally accredited “Train the Trainer” course for active shooter response. Several agencies in Columbia County, as well as others from across the country, attended this class. Since then, CCSO trainers have taught classes throughout Columbia County, including at the City of St. Helens and the St. Helens School District, according to Pacheco.
In addition to training, the Columbia County Emergency Management Department has also instated an Incident Preparedness Plan (IPP) to better define the county’s responses during all hazards, according to Pacheco. A Reunification Plan, which could be necessary after a mass shooting event, will be included in the upcoming Mass Care Plan per the IPP.
While prevention and preparedness are critical to handling active shooter and mass shooting incidents, collaboration across agencies is vital to best handle these incidents. On the county level, CCSO is working with several local fire districts on response planning for active shooter situations. In addition, CCSO is partnering with city and county agencies to provide Active Shooter Preparedness Training.
“The EM Department has monthly meetings with county commissioners, local city management, CCSO, Fire Districts, and 9-1-1 Communications to maintain the close working relationships critical to emergency response,” Pacheco said.
For St. Helens, the St. Helens Police Department, the City of St. Helens, and the St. Helens City Council are working to ensure the safety of the city and are collaborating with other agencies and community partners.
“After 9/11, national response protocols were developed at the federal level using a universal Incident Command System (ICS). This standardized response system is now used by all agencies across the nation, including all local, state, and federal agencies,” King said. “It allows emergency responders to work more easily with each other using a shared system. ICS is scalable for any incident, and all emergency responders, including police, fire, medical, public works, and other government agencies, are trained to use ICS.”
In the case of an active shooter or mass shooting event, the agency with jurisdiction over the affected area would take the lead in response; however, law enforcement personnel county-wide will respond to assist. Pacheco said that Emergency Management would support the local lead agency response by activating the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to coordinate Red Cross, ODHS, Community Action Team, and other efforts to support the incident commander.
“Law enforcement response is specific to the jurisdiction where an incident occurs. The lead agency in an incident where police are the primary responders is the law enforcement agency where the incident occurs,” King said. “Depending on the type of situation, multiple law enforcement agencies and other emergency response providers may be involved in response efforts which are coordinated under the umbrella of the lead agency.”
For those injured in a shooting incident, Columbia River Fire & Rescue is the emergency medical service agency for Columbia County. With no hospital in the area, their response would be how victims would get the medical attention they need.
“Initially, law enforcement agencies would work with responding fire and medical personnel to extract anyone who needs medical attention. Then, medical transportation would deliver those individuals to the closest hospitals capable of providing the required medical assistance,” Pacheco said. “Finally, Emergency Management will work with state and local resources to ensure that affected county residents and their families receive support during their recovery.”
“Depending on the situation, the St. Helens Police Department and the City of St. Helens have multiple communication channels that we utilize to alert the public if there is an immediate danger to the community,” King said. “The Columbia Alert Network (C.A.N.) which is managed by Columbia 9-1-1 Communications District is one important tool that we can use to push out emergency alerts to impacted areas. C.A.N. uses the phone system to send a text message and phone call to people in its registry. Anyone with a landline is automatically part of the system.”
