Active Shooter Training

Law enforcement agencies conduct active shooter training, such as this one, to be prepared for such events.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

In 2023, there have already been 9,169 total gun violence deaths in the United States, according to the Gun Violence Archive. According to the source, there have already been 117 mass shootings and 11 mass murders committed with firearms this year.

A mass shooting is characterized as having “a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident,” according to the Gun Violence Archive. A mass murder is classified as an incident where four or more people are killed.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) has launched a 9-part Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery virtual seminar series. The program is the result of federal, state, and private sector partnerships aimed at raising awareness and increasing knowledge for companies and organizations about the impact and recovery of an active shooter or other mass casualty events.

