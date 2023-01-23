Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Eisenschmidt Pool will be closing in February to undergo repair of two of the facility's filter pits.

Eisenschmidt Pool

Eisenschmidt Pool is located at 1070 Eisenschmidt Lane in St. Helens.

According to the pool's website, the repairs could take up to three weeks. Pool operators have slated the closure from Feb. 20 through March 11.

Finding the leaks

Filter Fix

The pool laterals.
