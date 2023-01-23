Eisenschmidt Pool will be closing in February to undergo repair of two of the facility's filter pits.
According to the pool's website, the repairs could take up to three weeks. Pool operators have slated the closure from Feb. 20 through March 11.
Finding the leaks
General Manager Anne Scholz said the pool will close in February to repair the filter pits, allowing the Scappoose and St. Helens High School swim teams to conclude their seasons with access to the pool. Scholz said she noticed leakage from the pool in December.
"They started leaking after this little freeze we had before Christmas, so I don't know if that caused my problem," Scholz said. "I check on the pool every single day, and because of that freeze, and because I drive a pickup that's not really reliable in icy weather, I didn't check on it on Christmas Eve, and then when I showed up on Christmas morning to check on it, we were a foot and a half low on the water. So, we have a huge leak."
After discovering the leak, Scholz started isolating systems to figure out where the leak was. Scholz brought in a Scuba instructor at the Portland Scuba Academy, David Waite, to do leak-checking. Using red food coloring in a syringe, the Waite would swim around, squirt the coloring into the water, and see where the leak would suck it out.
While investigating the bottom of the pool for leaks, the diver also discovered a 35-foot crack in the pool. Using some "underwater epoxy putty" to patch the crack, Waite temporarily fixed it. Unfortunately, a more permanent fix for the damage will only be possible once management can drain the pool in September.
The upcoming repairs
The repairs in February will address two leaks in two of the pool's three filter pits.
Pools can't be drained in the winter; fortunately, these repairs can be made without emptying the water. The repair will include replacing the piping under six feet of rock, pebbles, and sand. Scholz estimated the price of this project could reach around $80,000.
"Right at the beginning of COVID, I had to rebuild one of my filter pits, and that cost me about $33,000. And so, going double that is $66,000. But then there's inflation from COVID, so I think we're going to approach $80,000, but I'm not positive," Scholz said.
Luckily, Scholz suspected something like this may happen and has budgeted with these potential repairs in mind. However, the St. Helens High School swim program is trying to organize a "swimathon" to help raise funds for the pool repairs. Details about the fundraiser were pending at press time.
What's next for St. Helens' swimmers
According to Scholz, about 100 to 150 people use the Eisenschmidt Pool daily. For those looking to swim during the closure, Rainier, Astoria and Portland are the closest locations that have facilities. Scholz also emphasized that the pool may not be closed for the entire three-week estimate and that the facility will reopen "as soon as possible."
During the routine September closure, crews will drain the pool that normally holds 230,000 gallons of water, and address the 35-foot crack.
Eisenschmidt Pool was originally built in the summer of 1939 as a life-saving measure for residents of St. Helens, after three drownings occurred in the Columbia River in the summer of 1936.
The Chronicle will update this story as new details become available. Follow the repairs and pool closure at http://sthelenspool.com.
