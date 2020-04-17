Students, parents, teachers, staff and administrators with the St. Helens School District and others across the state are now working to embrace Oregon's Distance Learning Program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools remain closed through the remainder of the academic year under Governor Kate Brown's Stay Home order.
The Distance Learning has been challenging for many.
St. Helens School District Superintendent Scot Stockwell has issued the following letter of guidance and support to families working through this new process.
Teachers in the St. Helens School District began a soft start to Distance Learning this week.
The work that has been done to transform our district and others across the nation would normally have taken at least a year to do correctly. Gathering data, researching best practices, professional development for staff, training students and families through an ongoing robust outreach plan all would have had to been done and even then, we would still be refining our plan as it was implemented.
Given essentially a week to shift from an enrichment or supplemental lesson model to a “Distance Learning for All” model has been a huge undertaking. The work done by staff and the resilient response of our students is a testament to the strength of our community.
We know it is not perfect, but it is impressive and will continue to get better as teachers and students adapt to the new tools being used.
As educators, our greatest fear is not reaching every child or missing one that needs our support and attention. It has been challenging to reach each and every student in the St. Helens School District.
Some families do not have a computer to access the internet for lessons, while others simply do not have the internet at home or live in areas of our community where access is very limited.
As a school district, we are developing plans so lessons can be viewed without internet access. We have distributed over 1,200 Chromebook computers to families and are working on establishing Wi-Fi hotspots at our schools to access the internet from your vehicle in our parking lots. Our plan is to have this up and running by the end of next week.
The number one mandate from the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Governor is to reach out to families and support them with educating students as the vehicle to provide resources. Staff are working hard to maintain and build relationships while providing some degree of continuous learning.
It is impossible for Distance Learning to replace the regular classroom. We can get close, but it just is not the same and letting go of what we all were used to can be hard to do.
Parents need to give themselves some grace, as this is new to them and everyone. It is okay if a child misses a Zoom meeting or does not complete an assignment quite right.
Rather than push your children to get the work done perfectly, pull them in for a hug. Just have them do their best. The closure will represent no more than 2% of their total educational experience; they are going to be fine. We are going to be fine.
Scot Stockwell
Superintendent
