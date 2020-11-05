Columbia Pacific CCO, a part of the CareOregon family, announced that they will be working with health information technology partner, Unite Us to further connect health and social care providers across the Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
This partnership will offer more collaboration between providers and community-based organizations providing quality care for those with social risk factors and needs, according to a release from Columbia Pacific CCO.
This partnership will allow for a statewide expansion of the Connect Oregon Community Information Exchange (CIE) project with a long-term goal for the network to be accessible throughout Oregon. The collaboration with community-based organizations and social care providers will focus on addressing social determinants of health, such as housing and food access, in addition to substance use disorder and mental health support services.
With the Unite Us closed-loop referral technology, Unite Us will enable clinical and community partners to send and receive electronic referrals, allowing organizations that provide services such as nutrition, housing and shelter to connect with each other and with clinical providers to determine the best possible outcomes for patients. Partners will also be able to better follow the services their clients receive and track outcomes.
“We are really excited about partnering with Unite Us in our three-county service area," Columbia Pacific CCO Executive Director Mimi Haley said. "This is a critical component of increasing access for our members, with a focus on the social safety net, which is integrated into our Regional Health Improvement Plan.”
With a focus specifically on coordinated care organizations, Unite Us covers the social determinants of health as part of its collaborative technology platform. This emphasis on whole health will boost existing work to address social needs across multiple disciplines in a more coordinated and patient-centered approach.
