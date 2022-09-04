More details are emerging about the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act.

Oregon U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01) has released two reports detailing how, under the Act, thousands of people in NW Oregon will soon spend less on health care.

Health Care

The savings will be in two areas; more affordable prescription drugs for Medicare recipients and lower health insurance premiums for people who get their coverage through the ACA marketplace, according to Bonamici.

Bonamici said the savings will be in two areas:

Download PDF IRA Drug Price Savings
Download PDF Health Coverage Benefits
